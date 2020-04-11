Harrogate District Green Party says yes to practical action to help the housebound and unwell

Please share the news













Harrogate District Green Party is organising medicine collection and deliveries from a rural pharmacy to housebound residents. Springbank Health in Tockwith & Green Hammerton previously relied on volunteers to deliver prescribed drugs, but many of these volunteers are themselves now self-isolating, leaving the delivery service under threat.

Arnold Warneken of Cowthorpe is coordinating a group of 20 volunteers, delivering medicines from Monday to Friday. Volunteers observe the 2m distance rule, making sure that the patient receives their drugs safely before the volunteer leaves.

Arnold said: This team is performing an invaluable service to those unable to collect their own prescriptions. The local pharmacy is already suffering serious staff shortages, and it is vital that patients receive their medicines promptly. There is no charge for this service, but donations have been accepted on behalf of Springbank Health Patient Group, and will be used to improve facilities or equipment at the practice.