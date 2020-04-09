Stonefall Cemetery only open for cremations with immediate family

Please share the news













Stonefall cemetery has been closed by Harrogate Borough Council for all but cremations where immediate family can attend.

On 26 March 2020 the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020 came into force.

The Regulations were made in response to the serious and imminent threat to public health which is posed by the incidence and spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

The Regulations relate to the exercise of powers conferred by various sections of the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984.

Section 5 of the Regulations deals with restrictions and closures during the emergency period.

Paragraph 8 states:

A person who is responsible for a crematorium or burial ground must ensure that, during the emergency period, the crematorium is closed to members of the public, except for funerals or burials.

This means that crematoria should be closed for anything other than funeral services. Funeral services can only be attended by immediate family.

A Harrogate Borough Council spokesman said: Following government advice about cemeteries containing crematoriums, we have taken the difficult decision to close Stonefall cemetery for the time-being. We understand that visiting loved ones that have passed away is important to people and it is unfortunate that the current situation means that this decision is required. But by people observing social distancing requirements, hopefully we can help reduce the time the current restrictions are in place.