Harrogate Hospital has £4.8 million of debt written off, part of a regional £1.5 billion write off

From the start of this month, £1.5 billion of debt of NHS debt across 16 NHS Trusts the North East and Yorkshire will be scrapped as part of the £13.4 billion debt write off announced by the Health Secretary last week.

This is part of a package of major reforms to the NHS financial system, designed in a collaboration between the Department of Health and NHS England, which will begin from the start of the new financial year.

16 NHS Trusts in the North East and Yorkshire to be rid of historic debt, freeing them up to invest in maintaining vital services and longer-term infrastructure improvements

Harrogate and District Foundation Trust has had £4,894,000 written off, one of the smallest amount of debt of all trusts

The changes will provide much needed financial support during this unprecedented viral pandemic, as well as laying secure foundations for the longer-term commitments set out last year to support the NHS to become more financially sustainable.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: As we tackle this crisis, nobody in our health service should be distracted by their hospital’s past finances. Today I’m pleased to confirm the value of this package for the North East and Yorkshire. This £1.5 billion debt write off will wipe the slate clean and allow NHS hospitals to plan for the future and invest in vital services.

While many NHS trusts manage strong finances, under the existing rules, some took out loans to plug financial gaps in their day-to-day (revenue) or capital (infrastructure) budgets.

107 Trusts have an average of £100 million revenue debt each, with the two trusts with the highest debts reaching a combined total of over £1 billion.

For hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire, this means writing off around £1.4 billion revenue debt and £132 million capital debt.

NHS chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said: We’ve advocated for and support this pragmatic move which will put NHS hospitals, mental health and community services in a stronger position – not just to respond to the immediate challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic, but also in the years ahead to deliver widespread improvements set out in our NHS Long Term Plan.

Under the new rules set out in a letter to all NHS Trusts, should hospitals need extra cash this will be given with equity, rather than needing to borrow from the government and repay a loan.

The letters also include details on every local area’s capital budget for 2020/21, providing certainty to the NHS for the new financial year and enabling investment in vital longer-term infrastructure upgrades as soon as possible.

These budgets come on top of the capital facility the Government launched in February to ensure the NHS has access to whatever extra capital investment it needs, without charges, to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The debt write-off package was launched in combination with a simpler internal payment system to help NHS trusts in dealing with the Covid-19 response, agreed with NHS England.

This significant change will mean hospitals will get all the necessary funding to carry out their emergency response, despite many hospitals cancelling or limiting their usual services such as elective surgery or walk-in clinics due to the virus.

Debt write-off – Breakdown by Region

East of England

Name Total (£’000) Revenue Debt (£’000) Capital Debt (£’000) Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £340,197 £296,497 £43,700 North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust £268,201 £212,063 £56,138 Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust £195,642 £195,642 £0 Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £195,131 £168,002 £27,129 East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust £192,681 £189,400 £3,281 Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £151,426 £147,132 £4,294 The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust £150,467 £146,187 £4,280 The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Kings Lynn NHS Foundation Trust £134,161 £120,043 £14,118 Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £59,138 £59,138 £0 West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust £46,495 £31,367 £15,128 James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £7,271 £7,271 £0 Norfolk & Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust £4,849 £0 £4,849 Total £1,745,659 £1,572,742 £172,917

London

Name Total (£’000) Revenue Debt (£’000) Capital Debt (£’000) King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £735,312 £640,668 £94,644 Barts Health NHS Trust £592,839 £534,313 £58,526 London North West Healthcare NHS Trust £339,718 £324,853 £14,865 St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £315,013 £263,435 £51,578 Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust £245,378 £228,116 £17,262 Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust £193,138 £189,982 £3,156 Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust £145,656 £142,356 £3,300 Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust £120,589 £102,380 £18,209 Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust £117,924 £67,087 £50,837 Croydon Health Services NHS Trust £103,308 £86,617 £16,691 The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £94,951 £80,931 £14,020 North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust £57,090 £55,590 £1,500 Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £37,367 £7,466 £29,901 Whittington Health NHS Trust £27,226 £27,226 £0 Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust £15,805 £15,805 £0 Total £3,141,314 £2,766,825 £374,489

Midlands

Name Total (£’000) Revenue Debt (£’000) Capital Debt (£’000) United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust £377,859 £342,338 £35,521 University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust £349,586 £296,575 £53,011 University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust £325,160 £273,594 £51,566 Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust £321,580 £298,423 £23,157 West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust £236,737 £207,207 £29,530 Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £233,958 £219,347 £14,611 University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust £196,093 £194,593 £1,500 Wye Valley NHS Trust £192,195 £164,024 £28,171 Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £167,922 £137,017 £30,905 East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust £146,886 £140,745 £6,141 Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £130,852 £115,578 £15,274 Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust £129,967 £119,357 £10,610 University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust £112,389 £92,335 £20,054 Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust £107,969 £97,784 £10,185 George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust £91,109 £77,093 £14,016 Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust £90,740 £90,019 £721 Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust £82,554 £80,932 £1,622 Bedford Hospitals NHS Trust £70,910 £68,510 £2,400 Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust £40,100 £40,100 £0 University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust £34,634 £31,792 £2,842 The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £19,718 £19,718 £0 East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust £14,013 £11,184 £2,829 Black Country Partnership NHS Foundation Trust £700 £700 £0 Total £3,473,631 £3,118,965 £354,666

North East and Yorkshire

Name Total (£’000) Revenue Debt (£’000) Capital Debt (£’000) North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust £299,319 £290,638 £8,681 University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust £290,727 £261,952 £28,775 Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust £210,597 £199,895 £10,702 South Tees Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £144,622 £118,194 £26,428 Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust £140,718 £138,716 £2,002 Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust £114,561 £95,766 £18,795 Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £70,972 £70,972 £0 Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £67,376 £65,571 £1,805 Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust £62,016 £37,329 £24,687 The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust £57,459 £57,459 £0 Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust £35,295 £24,576 £10,719 York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £32,140 £32,040 £100 County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust £30,108 £30,108 £0 South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust £22,129 £22,129 £0 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust £12,235 £12,235 £0 Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust £4,894 £4,894 £0 Total £1,595,168 £1,462,474 £132,694















North West

Name Total (£’000) Revenue Debt (£’000) Capital Debt (£’000) Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £218,489 £196,493 £21,996 Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £215,507 £188,707 £26,800 Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust £160,561 £145,810 £14,751 Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust £130,542 £129,607 £935 Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust £106,631 £106,631 £0 East Cheshire NHS Trust £85,757 £85,757 £0 Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £83,884 £83,884 £0 Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £67,827 £61,827 £6,000 Warrington and Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £57,798 £56,624 £1,174 Stockport NHS Foundation Trust £46,055 £41,490 £4,565 Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust £26,040 £26,040 £0 Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £24,468 £16,917 £7,551 St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust £18,707 £18,707 £0 Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust £14,572 £0 £14,572 Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £13,188 £4,997 £8,191 Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust £8,000 £8,000 £0 East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust £7,748 £7,748 £0 Total £1,285,774 £1,179,239 £106,535

South East

Name Total (£’000) Revenue Debt (£’000) Capital Debt (£’000) Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust £293,485 £254,833 £38,652 Medway NHS Foundation Trust £290,997 £268,775 £22,222 East Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust £232,653 £222,998 £9,655 East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust £133,819 £124,919 £8,900 Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust £125,165 £122,365 £2,800 Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust £107,696 £100,954 £6,742 Isle of Wight NHS Trust £90,925 £90,925 £0 Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust £49,283 £44,391 £4,892 Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust £26,122 £26,122 £0 The Solent NHS Trust £9,109 £9,109 £0 Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £8,000 £8,000 £0 Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £6,391 £6,391 £0 Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust £5,000 £5,000 £0 Kent & Medway NHS & Social Care Partnership NHS Trust £2,300 £2,300 £0 Total £1,380,945 £1,287,082 £93,863

South West

Name Total (£’000) Revenue Debt (£’000) Capital Debt (£’000) North Bristol NHS Trust £172,171 £172,171 £0 University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust £141,984 £141,984 £0 Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £127,860 £106,229 £21,631 Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £89,766 £84,071 £5,695 Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust £61,895 £60,473 £1,422 Weston Area Health NHS Trust £57,582 £57,582 £0 Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust £42,594 £36,818 £5,776 Taunton and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust £24,917 £19,444 £5,473 Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust £24,579 £21,524 £3,055 Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust £23,398 £22,048 £1,350 Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust £21,082 £21,082 £0 Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust £20,003 £20,003 £0 Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust £17,731 £14,731 £3,000 Total £825,562 £778,160 £47,402













