Samurai sword seized as two arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage in Harrogate.

Police were alerted to reports of an ongoing incident on Stonefall Avenue in which a car was damaged at around 10.20pm on Monday 6 April 2020.

A number of officers immediately responded and two men, aged 23 and 34, were arrested. A samurai sword was also seized from the scene.

Both men remain in police custody for questioning while enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12200056673 when providing details.