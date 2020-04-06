Live update on the response to Coronavirus in North Yorkshire

Please share the news











There will be an update on North Yorkshire’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic in a live update tomorrow.

Julia Mulligan – Police Fire and Crime Commissioner

Chief Constable Lisa Winward – North Yorkshire Police

Chief Fire Officer Andrew Brodie – North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Richard Flinton – Chief Executive of North Yorkshire County Council and Chair of the multi-agency North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum

They will answer selected questions from residents and businesses, in a live broadcast tomorrow from 1.30pm on Tuesday, 6 April 2020 on YouTube.

Watch live on YouTube:

You can submit questions in advance by emailing info@northyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk, posting on Twitter using the hashtag #NYScrutiny or commenting on Facebook. Not all questions will be able to be used, but they will inform the Commissioner’s questioning and the general discussion.

Julia Mulligan has decided in these uncertain times that there should be a regular update on the Coronavirus response direct to residents and businesses, and this is the second of those broadcasts. In this meeting we will hear from guest speaker, Richard Flinton, who will provide an update on the work of the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum.

These updates replace the regular public accountability meetings which are an opportunity to ensure the police and fire service are performing as well as possible to keep North Yorkshire safe and feeling safe.