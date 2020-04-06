Harrogate and Knaresborough Labour Party welcome election of new Leader and Deputy Leader

Please share the news













The Harrogate and Knaresborough Labour Party have welcomed the election of Leader and Deputy Leader over the weekend.

Margaret Smith, Chair of Harrogate and Knaresborough Labour Party said:

Harrogate & Knaresborough Labour Party warmly welcomes the election of Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner as Leader and Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.

When our members met during the leadership campaign, they voted for our local party to nominate both Keir and Angela.

We are in extraordinary times, and we know that Keir will lead the Labour Party in offering constructive support to the Government in tackling the coronavirus emergency, whist asking the challenging questions that need addressing to bring us out of the current situation as quickly as possible.

Once the current health emergency has passed, we are very much looking forward to campaigning as part of a united and confident Labour Party under Keir’s leadership to stand up for communities across Harrogate and Knaresborough.