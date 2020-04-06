Extra stops added to Ripon mobile Post Office route

Please share the news













Mobile Post Office service for Staveley, Glasshouses, Masham, Hampsthwaite and Lofthouse

Mobile Post Office service offered by Ripon Postmaster

Changes to existing North Stainley, Wath, Melmerby, Baldersby, Kirkby Malzeard, Kirklington, Cundall, Helperby, Kirby Wiske,

Borrowby Lower, Borrowby Upper, Kepwick and Nether Silton mobile services

Post Office Ltd added five extra stops to the Mobile Post Office service provided by the Postmaster for Ripon to restore Post Office service to five communities – Staveley, Glasshouses, Masham, Hampsthwaite and Lofthouse.

All these Mobile services started the week commencing Monday 23 March 2020.

We restored Post Office services to the community of Staveley and Glasshouses with the introduction of a permanent Mobile Service.

We also restored Post Office services to the community of Masham, Hampsthwaite and Lofthouse with the introduction of a temporary Mobile services whilst we continue to seek a permanent solution.

The travelling Post Office, is aboard a specifically designed vehicle. The Postmaster for Ripon already now provides mobile Post Office service to 18 rural communities.

Angela Bettison, Post Office Change Manager, said: We are delighted to have restored Post Office service to Staveley, Glasshouses, Masham, Hampsthwaite and Lofthouse. Since the closure of these branches we had continued to work to identify a solution to restore services to these local communities.

Details of the Permanent Mobile service at Staveley

Staveley Mobile Service Village Hall Car Park Main Street Staveley Knaresborough HG5 9LD Opening times Friday 11:15 – 12:15 Services A wide range of services will continue to be available. Access and facilities There is a step into the Mobile vehicle, but an electronic tailgate is available to facilitate easy access for wheelchair users and those with disabilities. Transport/parking Parking is available close to where the Mobile van will park. Details of the Permanent Mobile service at Glasshouses Glasshouses Mobile Service Opposite Cliffe View Terrace Glasshouses Pateley Bridge HG3 5QU Opening times Thursday 13:40 – 14:25 Services A wide range of services will continue to be available. Access and facilities There is a step into the Mobile vehicle, but an electronic tailgate is available to facilitate easy access for wheelchair users and those with disabilities. Transport/parking Parking is available close to where the Mobile van will park.

Details of the Temporary Mobile service at Masham

Masham Mobile Service Outside Masham Community Hub 7 Little Market Place Masham HG4 4DY Opening times Monday 11:00 – 15:00 Wednesday 13:00 – 15:00 Thursday 10:00 – 12:00 Services A wide range of services will continue to be available. Access and facilities There is a step into the Mobile vehicle, but an electronic tailgate is available to facilitate easy access for wheelchair users and those with disabilities. Transport/parking Parking is available close to where the Mobile van will park.

Details of the Temporary Mobile service at Hampsthwaite

Hampsthwaite Mobile Service Car Park at Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall Hollins Lane Hampsthwaite HG3 2EJ Opening times Thursday 14:45 – 15:30 Services A wide range of services will continue to be available. Access and facilities There is a step into the Mobile vehicle, but an electronic tailgate is available to facilitate easy access for wheelchair users and those with disabilities. Transport/parking Parking is available close to where the Mobile van will park.

Details of the Temporary Mobile service at Lofthouse

Lofthouse Mobile Service Car Park outside Lofthouse Memorial Hall Lofthouse Pateley Bridge HG3 5RL Opening times Thursday 12:30 – 13:15 Services A wide range of services will continue to be available. Access and facilities There is a step into the Mobile vehicle, but an electronic tailgate is available to facilitate easy access for wheelchair users and those with disabilities. Transport/parking Parking is available close to where the Mobile van will park.

Details of changes to existing North Stainley Mobile service:

Q8 North Stainley Service Station, Ripon, HG4 3HT Current opening times Monday 11:00 – 12:00 New opening times Thursday 09:00 – 09:45

Details of changes to existing Wath Mobile service:

Near Samwaies Hall, Main Street, Wath, Ripon, HG4 5ET Current opening times Friday 10:25 – 11:25 New opening times Wednesday 10:55 – 11:40

Details of changes to existing Melmerby Mobile service:

Outside George and Dragon Inn, Main Street, Melmerby, Ripon, HG4 5HA Current opening times Friday 11:30 – 12:30 New opening times Wednesday 11:50 – 12:35

Details of changes to existing Baldersby Mobile service:

Smithy Farm Shop Car Park, Baldersby, Thirsk, YO7 4PN Current opening times Tuesday 13:00 – 14:00 Wednesday 11:00 – 12:00 New opening times Tuesday 11:55 – 12:40

Details of changes to existing Kirkby Malzeard Mobile service:

Outside Mechanics Institute Village Hall, Main Street, Kirkby Malzeard, HG4 3RS Current opening times Monday 09:00 – 10:30 Tuesday 09:00 – 10:30 Wednesday 09:00 – 10:30 Thursday 09:00 – 10:30 Friday 09:00 – 10:00 New opening times Monday 09:00 – 10:30 Tuesday 09:00 – 10:30 Wednesday 09:00 – 10:30

Details of changes to existing Kirklington Mobile service:

Village Hall Car Park, The Green, Kirklington, Bedale, DL8 2NB Current opening times Tuesday 14:15 – 15:15 Thursday 14:45 – 15:15 New opening times Tuesday 10:55 – 11:40

Details of changes to existing Cundall Mobile service:

Outside Cundall Lodge Farm, Boroughbridge Road, Cundall, York, YO61 2RN Current opening times Wednesday 13:45 – 14:15 New opening times Friday 09:05 – 09:35

Details of changes to existing Helperby Mobile service:

Outside Helperby Village Hall, Main Street, Helperby, York, YO61 2NS Current opening times Monday 12:30 – 14:00 Wednesday 14:30 – 15:30 New opening times Friday 09:50 – 10:50

Details of changes to existing Kirby Wiske Mobile service:

Outside The Village Hall, Kirby Wiske, Thirsk, YO7 4ER Current opening times Wednesday 12:30 – 13:15 Thursday 13:45 – 14:30 New opening times Tuesday 12:55 – 13:25

Details of changes to existing Borrowby Lower Mobile service:

Outside Houses, Ballathie & Pentlands, West View, Borrowby, Thirsk, YO7 4QX Current opening times Tuesday 11:15 – 11:45 Thursday 11:15 – 11:45 New opening times Tuesday 13:50 – 14:20

Details of changes to existing Borrowby Upper Mobile service:

Outside Borrowby Village Hall, The Green, Borrowby, Thirsk, YO7 4QL Current opening times Tuesday 11:45 – 12:15 Thursday 11:45 – 12:15 New opening times Tuesday 14:25 – 14:55

Details of changes to existing Kepwick Mobile service:

Kepwick Mobile Service, Outside Holly House, Kepwick, Thirsk, YO7 2JW Current opening times Thursday 13:00 – 13:15 New opening times Tuesday 15:10 – 15:25

Details of changes to existing Nether Silton Mobile service:

Nether Silton Mobile Service, Opposite Gold Cup Inn, Lead Lane, Nether Silton, Thirsk, YO7 2JW Current opening times Thursday 12:30 – 12:45 New opening times Tuesday 15:30 – 15:45







