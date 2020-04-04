How to run the Paris Marathon in Harrogate

Please share the news











Paddy Craig was due to run the Paris Marathon on 5 April 2020, but now circumstances are not now allowing that.

Not to be defeated though, he now plans to run a 1 km route around St Hilda’s and St Catherine’s Road in Harrogate, but 42 laps.

Paddy said: I’m a member of Harrogate Tri Club, but don’t have a real running background. I’ve completed 5 marathons and am a regular Harrogate Park runner. I had been training pretty hard for the Paris Marathon for about 5-months but stopped doing anything training when it was cancelled – I’ll get round tomorrow but it might not be pretty towards the end!

He will start at 6:30am on 5 April 2020 and is hopeful to complete in around 3hr:15min to 3hr:30min.

He is raising money for NHS support and already has pledges of over £1,000 – he would of course welcome more.

To support see https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PatrickCraig4

Paddy said: The support has been overwhelming. Over £1000 in 8hrs. Since COVID-19 became really serious, I’ve watched every news cycle and each time asked what more can we do to support the NHS. Even our small contribution may help to purchase a ventilator or antibody tests or meals for the amazing staff. please donate to support the NHS through this.

Support on the route from people that live in the area would be greatly appreciated, but he has asked if that can be from front gardens. Due to the current restrictions, please don’t travel to watch.

We plan to video the start of the race and, if mobile coverage permits, to Facebook go-live with the finish.