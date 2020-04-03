The Cairn Hotel helps support the fight against Coronavirus

Please share the news











81 Shares

The Cairn Hotel in Harrogate is supporting the action against the pandemic and has decided to remain open for key workers.

The Government will formally announce this evening that Harrogate will have a 500 bed Nightingale Hospital at the Harrogate Convention Centre – this will see an influx of medical staff working in the town.

Strathmore Hotels who have The Cairn Hotel and has 1 other hotel in England and 6 hotels in Scotland decided they wanted to remain open for key workers and help do their bit in keeping the country going, this support is going to be all the more important now that there will be many medical staff resourcing the Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate.

Gaynor Wilson, Manager of the Cairn Hotel in Harrogate, said: We have remained open for Key & Essential workers as we want to look after the people who are working so hard and are looking after everyone else. As well as following the social distancing guidelines we have restricted our food and beverage offerings to adhere to the protocols required. Room service continental breakfast is available as well as a takeaway service which is also available to locals in Harrogate. An enhanced cleaning rota is in place throughout the hotel with focused disinfection of our public areas and of any shared items including door handles, room keys, lift buttons etc We are also opening our car parking facilities up to any local key workers, staying with us or not. This can be used now by those helping to build the new Nightingale Hospital and in the future by the staff manning it. But we are very pleased to still be open and doing what we can. We have already had a number of people working locally staying with us and people travelling long-distance who are also key workers have been stopping over for just a night.

Gaynor added: Key workers can just drop-in and make use of our takeaway menu. We appreciate that the options available have become much more limited since cafes and restaurants closed. It can all be pre-ordered and a collection point is available.

The hotel is just a few minute’s walk from the town centre.