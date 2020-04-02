Harrogate Convention Centre to be a Cononavirus Hospital, but why no official announcement ?

Please share the news













For over a week there have been news stories running from various sources that the Harrogate Convention will become a coronavirus hospital – we still are waiting on the official announcement.

A temporary, Nightingale Hospital, is already operational at the ExCeL Convention Centre. It was confirmed that further hospitals were underway at the Birmingham Convention Centre, Manchester Central Complex, the Scottish Exhibition Centre in Glasgow and additional Coronavirus beds in Cardiff and Belfast.

The confusing thing has been that while there was clearly work underway at the Harrogate Convention Centre to also convert it to a coronavirus hospital, it was not included in the announcement. We held back running any news items in the expectation further details would be soon available.

What we understand is going on:

Large concrete pads are being laid outside the Royal Hall are to site 42 tonne oxygen tanks

The capacity will be for 700 beds

There is currently a work force of 600 working frantically within many of the halls

Work is underway running oxygen and air lines, along with power supply network

Outside it is apparent that work is underway on utilities, with visibility that water pipes being replaced

Scaffolding at the front will provide a covered area for ambulances

Scaffolding on the dome was existing and for repair work to the dome

Inside, much has been boarded/ cladded for infection control

Further information as we receive it.