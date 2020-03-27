Harrogate Bus Company CEO gives thanks to staff and customers for support during Coronavirus special measures

Please share the news













The CEO of The Harrogate Bus Company has given his thanks to the staff for keeping their bus services operational.

They are advising people travelling to check timetables carefully before making a journey as they have been revised to take account of reduced demand. They are maintaining a service to get workers to work, children to schools, and those without cars to reach essential shops and services.

Each bus is cleaned inside and out every night. Extra cleaning is also taking place during the day at bus stations, extending throughout both the customer and driver areas of each bus and the use of disinfectant, particularly on well-used surfaces, has been increased.

All drivers have been provided with a personal hand sanitiser kit, and soap and hot water are available to all drivers where they take their breaks as usual. And on its buses with voice announcements, the company has specially recorded messages to remind everyone of the safest ways to use its services.

A revised timetable will come in from Sunday, 29 March 2020, they say they anticipate being able to continue with a similar level of service for up to a month.

Alex Hornby, CEO, The Harrogate Bus Company said: On a personal note, I remain extremely grateful to our drivers on the front line as well as all those behind the scenes for all their incredible efforts in helping our town and region at this critical time. We have all been humbled by the many messages of support as we do all we possibly can to keep our buses on the road, protect our colleagues and keep our key workers moving. I’d like to thank our customers, obviously, too for their understanding while these unique circumstances continue – and to remind everyone that travel is only for those who really need it most. Most of our bus routes are running, just less often than usual, as we focus our resources on providing essential travel. We will remain here to take key workers to work, for their children to travel to school, and to help people without cars to reach shops and medical services for essentials.

Bus travellers being asked to follow a few additional procedures:

Wash your hands before you travel

Board the bus one at a time

Pay by contactless if you can

Sit at least two metres apart if there’s room

Cough or sneeze only into a tissue, or the inside of your arm

If you’re feeling unwell, please don’t travel

See https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/harrogate