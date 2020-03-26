New habitat for wildlife and tennis players

Please share the news













Almscliffe Tennis & Bowling Club has begun the redevelopment of its tennis facilities by ensuring that its new site is a haven for wildlife.

The Club, located in Huby village on the A658, is upgrading its facilities for tennis players and local primary sport, moving to a synthetic grass surface, installing floodlights and building an additional tennis court/multi-use games area. As part of the Woodland Trust’s free trees for schools and community programme, the Club was given 420 saplings and has engaged Open Country to plant these to plug the gap in its boundary hedge, create new hedgerow and plant additional trees.

Tim Jackson of the Almscliffe Tennis & Bowling Club (ATBC) said: The new habitats will provide year round colours and first-class accommodation for birds, bats and other wildlife. We’re lucky enough to be surrounded by beautiful rural landscapes so it was important for us to protect this as much as possible. The team at Open Country have worked so hard and provided vital advice both for now and in the future and we look forward to seeing the results over the next few months and years.

Members of Open Country’s Harrogate conservation group, who all have a disability or mental health problems, meet twice a week and carry out countryside tasks from path laying, hedgerow planting, scrub bashing and improving access for all.

Sally Hobson, Countryside Activities Officer, said: The group had a fantastic day at the Club and were really proud of their work to in rewilding the landscape around the facilities. It is always a good day for the members when they can see the results of their hard graft and we wish the club well on the development.

ATBC has received widespread support from members, the local community, Mark Hillery, our longstanding benefactor, the LTA, Yorkshire Tennis, Weeton Village Institute, Garfield Weston Foundation, Foyle Foundation, Bramall Foundation and Holbeck Trust. The club is interested to hear from new members and visitors are always welcome. Visit www.atbc-huby.org.uk for more information.

The staff and volunteers of Open Country encourage anyone with a disability to access and enjoy the countryside. The charity provides information and advice on accessibility issues and organises a variety of countryside activities throughout the year for all abilities including walking, cycling, nature study, and conservation projects. For more information about the charity and how to become a volunteer, visit www.opencountry.org.uk