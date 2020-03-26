Harrogate’s Hospitality and Tourism Awards delayed until later in the year

Please share the news













The Harrogate’s Hospitality and Tourism Awards have been deferred until later in the year due to COVID-19 crisis.

Plans are now underway to rearrange the Awards night to take place later in the year with a date to be announced, likely in September.

The message however, also comes with a reminder and plea to still nominate

Iin the final week to put forward hospitality heroes and businesses who deserve to be celebrated. Organiser and founder of the annual awards,

Simon Cotton said: Its been such a tough decision to have to announce but one that we feel we had little or no choice in, but we want everyone in Harrogate to use any time now they’re at home, to go on to www.destinationharrogate.co.uk and take a few minutes to vote in the 12 categories and show this great industry that you care. Hospitality and tourism businesses have never needed such support as they do now and with voting being free and quick to do, we hope people will take this last chance to get involved and nominate someone by 31st March. Joint organiser, David Ritson, Old Swan, Hotel, added: We’re so use to taking the attitude of the show must go on’ that it really saddened both Simon and I. As Hoteliers we’re used to being open doors 365 days a year but this was the only responsible option and we want to send our best wishes to every one of our industry colleagues at this difficult time and we look forward to getting together for what I’m sure will be a much needed celebration later this year.

Both organisers paid tribute to the generosity and support of the awards sponsors, all of which rely on the industry and local economy and are equally feeling the pressures of the current situation.

Simon Cotton added: We’re determined to put on the best night we can and give our great town’s hospitality & tourism industry an awards night to remember and are really looking forward to celebrating the best of the best so I urge everyone to get involved now.

The judges who usually meet in April to decide on the shortlist, will now meet later in the Spring as soon as the social distancing and restrictions are lifted and the shortlist and further updates will be made as soon as possible.