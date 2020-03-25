St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Knaresborough receives £2,000 from Pavers Foundation

Please share the news













St Mary’s Catholic Primary School has received £2,000 from the Pavers Foundation, the employee led charitable trust created by family-owned shoe retailer Pavers Shoes. The grant application was submitted by Gemma Gordon, a Senior Buyer at Head Office in York, whose daughter attends the school.

The funds will be used to kick start a project to build a brand-new adventure playground as the school’s current playground is 17 years old and it is both dated and in desperate need of repair before it becomes unsafe.

Gemma Gordon, Senior Buyer at Pavers said: I would love for the school to benefit from a more modern, safe, fun and challenging play area. The school tries very hard with fundraising via a Charity run by parents, but a huge cash injection like this will help massively towards the new playground for the children and local community to benefit from.

The school has already successfully fundraised, through the Friends of St. Mary’s (FOSM) enough money to build a multi sports games area as well as multi use games which have been painted on the playground floor. The final stage is to update the playground.

Jane Moore, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, said: This donation has given us a great boost to kick start the funding for this project. Your generous donation will go towards stage one of digging out the foundations and relaying a new surface.

The new playground will benefit all students at the school by encouraging team building activities and individual challenges. The equipment will also be used by children who need movement breaks during the day. In addition, the school is aiming for the equipment to be opened to groups in the local community such as rainbows, brownies and to Henshaws, which is a specialised college catering for a wide range of disabilities.

The donation from the Pavers Foundation has helped get this project up and running and now the school is in the process of raising an additional £10,000 to complete the new playground.