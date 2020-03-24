Becky Bowe with a new single and going Facebook Live this evening

Becky Bowe has recently released a new single ‘Don’t Darken My Door’ and will be streaming live this evening on Facebook Live. (24 March 2020)

Becky said:

The title ‘Don’t Darken My Door’ stemmed from a family friend who said the quote ‘Don’t darken my door’ to someone and I thought what a great lyric!!

But it also happened that two people in my family had broken up with their other halves on the same weekend so I decided I’d right a song about what they both went through.

They both had similar approaches so wanted to write a break up song that would speak to everyone.

My style has really progressed over the years. I started out really into jazz and that’s where my love of singing really came from.

From then, I started to get into songwriting and started listening to different artists from Pop, Rnb to Soul and started to create a sound that felt like me.

Jazz will always be a part of my singing in regards to my style of singing but the more I listened to different music the more my style progressed.