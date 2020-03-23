Please share the news













Harrogate District community support line launched to help with anxiety associated with covid-19

A Harrogate District charity has launched a new community support line to help people manage their anxiety and emotional well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Just ‘B’, part of Saint Michael’s, has launched the Hear to Help helpline to provide support and advice to those who are feeling anxious or struggling with their emotional wellbeing. Hear to Help will be available to everyone between 8am-8pm, seven days a week, and will be staffed by specialist support workers.

The service starts on Monday March 23 at 8am, by calling (01423) 856 799.

Chief Executive Tony Collins said: We know the current, ever-changing situation is very stressful and emotionally draining for many of us. As a charity committed to helping local people with their emotional well-being and mental health, we will be here seven days a week, to give people space and time to talk through their anxieties and be listened to. This service has been set up to help our local community and we hope it may also relieve some of the pressures on our colleagues in the NHS.

Just ‘B’ is one of the services offered by Saint Michael’s Hospice, and North Yorkshire Hospice Care.







