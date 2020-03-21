Volunteers urgently sought at Harrogate District Hospital during Coronavirus pandemic

Please share the news













An urgent call out is underway for extra people to join the existing wonderful group of committed Volunteers at Harrogate District Hospital who support staff in delivering services to our patients, carers and visitors.

Understandably and for a variety of reasons, a number of Volunteers have decided that they are unable to offer their support during the Coronavirus pandemic and have stood down.

The hospital team is now looking to recruit more Volunteers to undertake a variety of roles in various areas and departments. New positions are created all the time depending on current need, but Volunteers will largely be assisting in administrative and manual handling roles as suited to each individual’s skills.

Volunteer Services Manager Andrew Forsyth said: It’s amazing how flexible our volunteers can be and we are missing them greatly during what is a busy time. Whilst we will welcome them back when this is over, we have some important gaps to fill. We thank you in advance for your support.

Volunteers will need to be aged between 16 and 70, not to be pregnant and have no underlying medical condition(s) as listed on the NHS 111 website (111.nhs.uk).

To protect both new Volunteers and our patients, carers and visitors, all Volunteers must undergo a recruitment process involving two references and an enhanced clearance from the Disclosure and Barring Service (at no cost to the Volunteer) and training for specific roles.

Anyone able to spare some time to support their local NHS should please complete and return an application form, available on the Trust website (www.hdft.nhs.uk/Volunteering). More details are available by emailing hdft.volunteering@nhs.net







