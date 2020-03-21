Local gastro pub launches crowdfunding campaign

Please share the news











Harrogate gastro pub Three’s A Crowd has launched a, community based, crowdfunding campaign.

The owners, award-winning chef Lee Murdoch and renowned hospitality entrepreneur John Quinlan opend the pub in April 2019 and also recently opened a restaurant, small plates concept Farrands, in Leeds city centre.

In return for financial donations from the public, the pub is offering vouchers for their next drink/meal with a like-for-like donation to the elderly or a NHS staff – depending on what option is chosen.

The crowdfund campaign is here https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/three-s-a-crowd-help-us-and-our-community#/









The crowdfunding options

“Tips are top, ta”

This perk is purely for our staff and 100% of funds raised will go into a split ‘tips pot’ to try to keep their bank accounts topped up when they’re not able to serve guests. As you can imagine, our teams rely on their tips to pay for their livelihoods, so with advice being to avoid hospitality venues (and the very likely potential for this to turn to a lock-down), this is going to hit hard.

“Support us for a pint (well, an expensive one) – £10”

Again, with a decline in bums on seats and the threat of a lock-down, we’d love your support in helping us cover some of our business costs. So donate just £10, and we’ll get you a drink in return! (Pint of Amstel, a glass of house wine or soft drink)

“Support us, and our elderly community – £25”

For just £25 as well as being able to enjoy one of the meals below, we’ll donate and deliver a TAC Fish & Chips to AGE Uk North Yorkshire & Darlington, and Harrogate Neighbours. Who’ll make sure on a weekly basis these meals are delivered to the most vulnerable and lonely members of our community in these current times. Remember guys in this instance, Three is NOT a crowd.

Three’s A Crowd Fish & Chips, mint peas, lemon, tartar sauce.

Three’s A Crowd Burger, homemade beef patty, cheddar, gem lettuce, tomato, house fries.

Chicken Caesar Salad.

Roast Salmon fillet, mussel & squid fricassee, gnocchi, langoustine bisque.

Spring pea & asparagus risotto.

Karaage Chicken or Korean fried cauliflower with espelette fries.

“Support us, and treat our healthcare workers – £100”

This is our most expensive perk and is designed to be a care package to support our amazing, local NHS staff. It’s basically 3 for 2, so for every package purchased we will offer you a 3 course meal from our A la Carte or lunch menu (Sunday-Friday), including a soft drink or small glass of house wine for two people. On top of this we will also offer a 3 course meal and a drink to a member of the NHS YORKSHIRE TEAM. All they will need to do is simply call and book and bring along their ID on a first come first served basis.







