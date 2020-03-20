Patients urged to tell Harrogate District Hospital ahead of their appointment if they’re in Coronavirus-related isolation

Please share the news













In order to help Harrogate District Hospital reduce the risk associated with Coronavirus, patients who have a scheduled appointment in the coming weeks are being urged to telephone in and say in advance if they are in self-isolation or household-isolation.

This should be done via the contact telephone number on their appointment letter.

The aim of this request is to be able to offer an alternative form of appointment wherever possible. This could be, for example, a telephone appointment.

Robert Harrison, Chief Operating Officer at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: Even when self-isolating or household-isolating, patients may still require care and treatment for other conditions, and we aim to ensure that continues as best as possible in the circumstances. Alternatively, if it is essential that a patient must be seen face-to-face, clinicians will make that decision and can prepare with the appropriate personal protective equipment. We really need people with appointments to tell us in advance, by telephone, if they are in isolation. We can support them based on that information and in many cases we can be flexible with the types of appointment we can offer. We will discuss this with each patient, based on their individual needs. More generally, it’s really important to remember that if someone is in isolation, that they stick to it. We need help from members of the public to enable us to focus on providing care for our sickest patients and ensuring staff remain well enough to be at work. Please, do not come to hospital or otherwise break your isolation if you have Coronavirus symptoms, don’t yet have the all clear or have not completed the full period of isolation required.

Members of the public are urged to continue following the national advice at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus, which includes guidance on isolation and about using the online NHS 111 Coronavirus service.