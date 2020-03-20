Indian food entrepreneur offers free meals to those in need during Coronavirus outbreak

Please share the news











A Harrogate-based food entrepreneur is offering free Indian ready meals to vulnerable people in North Yorkshire during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Monalisa, who launched her business Saffron Tree just last year has committed to providing up to 300 chilled meals a week for those in most need of a nutritionally balanced meal. Monalisa is encouraging organisations across North Yorkshire who look after vulnerable people to get in touch so that she can help.

Monalisa will increase her production capability during the crisis in order to make the additional meals from her purpose-built kitchen and production premises at Follifoot Ridge Business Park in Pannal.

The additional meals for free local distribution will include a chicken curry and rice ready meal plus a vegetarian korma with rice.

Meals will be delivered free by Saffron Tree’s refrigerated van and can be dropped off with no contact for maximum safety.

Monalisa said: We are all in this together and it is important that we do whatever we can, however little, to get us through this difficult time. I am in a position to be able to produce extra meals every week for people who are not in a position to cook, buy or source food for health reasons or due to self isolation. This will hopefully help to ensure that local people in the community are getting a good meal at a time when they really need it.

Organisations or individuals wishing to contact Monalisa can do so via email together@saffrontree.co.uk or see the facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lovesaffrontree/ for further information.