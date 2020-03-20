Harrogate brewery launches ‘Take-Home Taproom’ for beer fans having to self-isolate

Please share the news













Harrogate brewery, Rooster’s, has launched a “Take-Home Taproom” for all those people currently self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

The move follows government advice earlier this week urging Brits to avoid going to the pub as part of measures designed to encourage social distancing.

Rooster’s Take-Home Taproom includes a 15-strong selection of its core-range of award-winning vegan-friendly beers, four premium quality pub snacks, and details of how to access a specially curated playlist, developed by revered beer writer Pete Brown with each of the beers in mind. In addition, each case includes a Rooster’s embossed beer glass and a pub quiz comprising of 50 questions. It can be ordered through Rooster’s online shop now for £35.

Rooster’s commercial director Tom Fozard said: With a growing number of people self-isolating as part of a national effort to overcome this terrible virus, we wanted to do our bit to help people through these difficult and strange times. Our Take-Home Taproom enables people to enjoy a taste of everything that makes our taproom so special from the comfort and safety of their own home and provides them with an opportunity to support a local, independent, family-run business that could really do with their support right now.









Rooster’s acclaimed beers received further recognition last week, winning six gongs at the SIBA Independent Beer Awards.

Full details of what the Take-Home Taproom includes:

15 x 330ml cans (all vegan friendly) comprising:

3 x Baby-Faced Assassin (internationally revered IPA)

3 x 24/7 (much acclaimed sessionable, hop-forward pale ale)

3 x One Trick Pony (sour beer brewed in collaboration with Taylors of Harrogate using its Rose Lemonade herbal tea)

3 x Pilsnear (hybrid pale ale/pilsner)

3 x Yankee (a modern classic and one of the first new-style pale ales to be brewed in the UK)

4 x premium quality pub snacks

The Kernels Fury (Jalapeno & Lime Cashews + Hot Chilli Peanuts)

The Kernels Mexicano (Sour Cream Cashews + Hot Chilli Peanuts)

Serious Pig Snackingham (Juniper & Star Anise Air-Dried Hame)

Serious Pig Snacking Cheese (Oven Baked Italian Cheese)

1 x 2/3-pint Rooster’s embossed beer glass

1 x details of how to access a specially created playlist, developed by revered beer writer Pete Brown with each of the beers in mind

1 x pub quiz, comprising of 50 questions, including a picture-round

Rooster’s has also launched a free home delivery service for all people living in the Harrogate area for orders of £20+, which includes the Take-Home Taproom.

Take outs (prices match the web shop) and growler fills (20% off draught price) are also available from the taproom, while Rooster’s web shop also allows for orders of its cans to be either collected from the brewery or taproom, or be delivered further afield by courier