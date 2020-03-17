Antique coins and valuable jewellery burglary in Harrogate

Please share the news













North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that occurred in Harrogate.

Fulwith Gate

Between 12pm and 11.30pm

Monday 16 March 2020

Offender(s) forced entry via a side, ground floor window to the property.

During the incident several items of valuable jewellery including two diamond rings with yellow gold band, one ruby ring, two necklaces- a pearl and a gold diamond, a gold charm bracelet, a gold Omega watch and a leather strapped watch were stolen.

A variety of antique coins were also taken including four solid gold sovereign coins and a gold sporting medal with a domino motif on the back.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, Police are appealing for information about anyone acting suspiciously around the street and area on that day.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Phoebe Southall. You can also email phoebe.southall@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200045445