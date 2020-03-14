Appeal to identify witnesses after ATM attacked in Starbeck

Please share the news













North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to identify four witnesses who may have information after an ATM was targeted at the Co-op Food store in Starbeck, Harrogate.

The incident happened around 1.10am on Friday 6 March and CCTV and dashcam footage shows four individuals walking near the location around this time who may have seen the offenders attacking the ATM or leaving the scene.

Police are also appealing for anyone else who may have been in the location at the time or driving past and who may have information which would assist the investigation, particularly regarding a white Seat Leon which was seen outside the Co-op Food store.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number: 12200038968







