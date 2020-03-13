Julia Mulligan to stay in post as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner elections delayed

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Elections on the 7 May 2020 have now been delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan said:

Given the spread of Coronavirus and the unpredictability of the weeks ahead, I completely understand this decision.

For the time being, every focus we have must be to ensure the health and wellbeing of people across North Yorkshire and the country as a whole.

It follows that I remain in office and committed to the role to ensure there is continuity at a time when our brave emergency services will no doubt be tested.