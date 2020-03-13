Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre closes to visitors during Coronavirus risk

Please share the news













Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough is closing the centre to external visitors, until further notice, upon clinical advice, to protect its vulnerable service users and to mitigate the virus risk.

There is a weekend event (Knaresborough Wellness Festival) this weekend which is now to be postponed. This is because it cannot be guaranteed that Henshaws has the right infection resources in place to ensure that the centre will be free of infection risk by the start of activities on Monday.

The centre works with disabled people from across the town and beyond and many of its art makers are vulnerable because of existing health conditions.

Centre Manager Maria Dawbarn said: After discussions with our senior management and clinical care teams and because the client group we work with are vulnerable, we have decided to reduce the risk by closing the centre to external visitors until further notice. We will also cancel any non-essential meetings and events. We have always had fantastic support from the people of Knaresborough and Harrogate and I am sure they will understand our decision, which was not taken lightly.