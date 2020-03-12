Three men charged with conspiracy to steal after high-speed police pursuit

Please share the news











Three men have been charged with conspiracy to steal and aggravated vehicle taking after allegedly targeting ATM’s across three counties.

They allegedly attacked three ATM’s, one in Doncaster on 4 March where large amounts of cash were stolen, one in Shepshed, Leicestershire on 4 March and one in Starbeck, Harrogate on 6 March.

The men were arrested following a police pursuit in York in the early hours of Tuesday morning (10 March). Officers deployed a stinger to try and bring it to a halt and the vehicle, a white Seat Leon, was later found abandoned in a hedge near the York Designer Outlet shopping centre.

The three suspects were located up a tree shortly afterwards when they were spotted by the NPAS police helicopter.

Commenting on the general issue of thefts from ATMs North Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector, Fionna McEwan, said: Attacks on ATMs are a very serious problem both in North Yorkshire and nationally. The methods used to break into ATMs cause extensive amounts of damage for businesses and present a significant risk to the public, as does the dangerous driving from offenders fleeing the scenes. Offenders will often target ATMs across multiple regions so North Yorkshire Police has been working closely with other forces to identify those involved in these incidents and prevent further offences.

All three men have been charged with conspiracy to steal and aggravated vehicle taking. The 38 year-old and 23 year-old appeared at York Magistrates Court today and have been remanded in custody. Next appearing in court on 14th April. The 16 year-old has been bailed with a curfew.