Harrogate Borough Council Chamber
/

Harrogate Borough Council vote to adopt District Local Plan

Harrogate Borough Council have voted by a majority to adopt the Harrogate District Local Plan. The decision was made following over 2-hours of debate and questions from the public.

3 mins read
2
Start


Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

Harrogate Borough Council have voted by a majority to adopt the Harrogate District Local Plan.

The decision was made at a full Council Meeting on 4 March 2020, following over 2-hours of debate and questions from the public. The consultation process started in 2016 with the release of the first draft local plan.

The District Local Plan includes:

  • Policies to guide development
  • Sites for new homes and jobs
  • Options for a new settlement for the district
  • Allocations for Local Green Space
  • Development limits for settlements

See https://www.harrogate.gov.uk/info/20101/planning_policy_and_the_local_plan/550/harrogate_district_local_plan_emerging

Some of the comments from the meeting:

  • The local plan was needed to ensure development in the most appropriate area. A number of Councillors noted that they had development in their wards, that would have been rejected if a local plan was in place.
  • HBC Legal advised that the financial gain that NYCC will make from Green Hamerton was not in any way part of the decision process.
  • HBC Legal advised of the risk of not adopting a local plan, in that NYCC may be asked to put one together or Government themselves, that had happened in other areas.
  • A number of Councillors said that they agreed with the plan in principle, but felt the development had gone too far in their wards, the Army Barracks land in Ripon was mentioned as an example.
  • Public question challenged if their had been sufficient visibility in the process.
  • Councillors acknowledged the work that had been put into the plan by other Councillors and HBC Officers.
  • A public question challenged the build quota buffer being too high, Rebecca Burnett, Cabinet Member for Planning, said they had interpreted the figures wrongly and offered clarification outside the meeting.
  • This is part of a process of developing a draft plan, consultation,  publishing, submission to Planning Inspectorate and adoption.

The process has had many iterations of review and update. Land allocations have been challenged as part of that process, but most notably the land allocation for a new settlement. Green Hammerton, as against Flaxby, was chosen as the preferred site for a settlement and has been opposed by many Green Hammerton throughout the process.





Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

2 Comments

  1. Just popping in to say how impressed I am with the use of the 360 camera in this circumstance.Really suits the situation.Can I ask if it was installed by HBC or yourself ?

    Many Thanks

    Reply

    • Thanks Richard. I think it is interesting technology for news. One issue though is 30mins of video creates 26GB of video data and I think you need a good internet connection to view. The council chamber is ideal though, acoustics good and the perfect shape!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Appeal for information after car damaged in Knaresborough

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info