harrogate town
//

Chesterfield 3 – 4 Harrogate Town

2 mins read
Please share the news
  • 10
    Shares

Town kept up the pressure on league leaders Barrow, with an injury time winner at the Proact Stadium, Chesterfield.

Simon Weaver made seven changes to the Town starting line up, reverting to the side which defeated Eastleigh in the last league fixture.

Town were first on the scoresheet, when after only nine minutes, Jon Stead headed in Warren Burrell’s searching cross.

The Spireites hit back with Tom Denton forcing James Belshaw to tip over the , but on 26 minutes Denton levelled the score, turning in Jordan Cropper’s centre at the back post.

Soon afterwards, Chesterfield made it two when Liam Mandeville converted Nathan Tyson’s strike from close range.

Not to be outdone, Town equalised before the break, after Stead and Jack Muldoon combined to release  Jack Diamond who crossed for George Thomson to shoot home.

regained the lead on the hour,with Stead scoring his second when he beat Jalal with a looping header from Diamond’s centre.

At looked as though Town would have to share the points, after sub Boden, stabbed in with only eight minutes left, but the visitors still had a shot left in their locker.

Deep into stoppage time,Muldoon knocked in Diamond’s cross from five yards out, to give Town a well-earned victory.




Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Falkingham,Burrell,Thomson,Stead,Kerry,Muldoon,Hall,W Smith,Diamond.

Unused subs,G Smith,Cracknell,Kiernan,Bradley,Harratt.

Scorers,Stead 9,60,Thomson 34,Muldoon 90+2

Booked W Smith,Fallowfield.

Chesterfield,

Jalal,Buchanan,Yarney(Hutchinson 66),Evans,Weston,Mandeville(Fondop 66),Tyson(Boden 78),Smith,Hollis,Denton,Cropper.

Unused subs,Fitzsimons,Weir.

Scorers,Denton 26,Mandeville 29,Boden 82.

Booked,Fondop.

Referee,S Barrott.                           Att.2912(138 away)






Please share the news
  • 10
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

You might be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Susana Gaspar (soprano)
Previous Story

Wesley Centre Concerts Lunchtime Song Recital by Susana Gaspar (soprano) and Emma Abbate (piano)

Next Story

Harrogate town centre Police Station (Craven Lodge) to close and neighbourhood officers to co-locate at the Fire Station

Latest from Football

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info