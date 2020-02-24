York’s most wanted criminal now arrested

Please share the news











York’s most wanted criminal, Alfred Philip Dear (snr), 46, has been arrested after being on the run since October 2018.

He was arrested in Swaffham by Norfolk Constabulary on Saturday 22 February 2020 and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on the afternoon of Monday 24 February 2020.

Dear, previously of York and Hull, was the head of an organised crime gang who pedalled heroin and cocaine in York. He was found guilty in his absence of conspiracy to supply class A drugs on 26 October 2018.

After failing to turn up at court for sentencing in December 2018, he was sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment which also included three years for a raid on a cash machine in East Yorkshire. An investigation was launched to locate him including several public appeals for information about his whereabouts.