Harrogate police
/

Man left with facial injuries following assault in Harrogate

1 min read
Please share the news

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred on Parliament Street, Harrogate.

  • Between 1am and 2am on Sunday, 2 February
  • A man assaulted another man, causing injuries to his face and damaging his glasses

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1568. You can also email jessica.deacy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200018788





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

York’s most wanted criminal now arrested

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info