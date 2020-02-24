Man left with facial injuries following assault in Harrogate

Please share the news













North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred on Parliament Street, Harrogate.

Between 1am and 2am on Sunday, 2 February

A man assaulted another man, causing injuries to his face and damaging his glasses

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1568. You can also email jessica.deacy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200018788







