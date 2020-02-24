CCTV after shop theft in Ripon

Please share the news











Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to identify after stock was stolen from Superdrug in Ripon.

Items worth £160 were taken during the incident, at 12.55pm on Thursday 20 February 2020.

The suspect entered the store and concealed various items in a carrier bag. She then walked out without attempting to pay for the items.

Police would like to speak to a woman pictured by CCTV as part of their enquiries.

If you recognise the individual, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

Dial 101, select option 2 and ask for Lana Akroyd or email lana.akroyd@northyorkshirepolice.pnn.police.uk

Please quote incident number 12200030057 when sharing information.