Take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge for Martin House

Take on an epic walking challenge for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People this year and sign up to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Now in its third year, Martin House’s Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge sees walkers taking on Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, completing the 24-mile trek in just 12 hours. It takes place on Saturday 13 June 2020.

The trek is self-led, but there will be expert guides from KUTA Outdoors to support walkers along the route. It starts and finishes in Horton in Ribblesdale, taking in some of the most magnificent views of the Yorkshire Dales.

Sara Cracknell, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: Our Yorkshire Three Peaks walk has grown in popularity every year. It’s a great challenge to take on as a group of friends or work colleagues while raising cash to support children and young people.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, along with their families. Its care includes respite stays, emergency care, end of life care, and bereavement support for families.

This year Martin House is also running a Yorkshire One Peak challenge, a four-hour trek up Pen-y-ghent, which will run alongside the Three Peaks.

Sara added: It’s a perfect challenge if you’d like to take part in the day, but don’t feel ready to tackle the full Three Peaks.

Walkers who sign up for either challenge can take part in up to three practice walks organised by KUTA, which take place throughout March.

It costs £35 to register for the Three Peaks, and everyone who takes part is asked to raise a minimum of £150 in sponsorship, while the One Peak costs £20 to register, with a £50 sponsorship target.

You can sign up at www.martinhouse.org.uk/yorkshirethreepeaks or www.martinhouse.org.uk/yorkshireonepeak or by calling the fundraising team on 01937 844569.