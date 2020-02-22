Please share the news











Harrogate Town kept up the pressure on leaders Barrow, with an impressive 3-0 victory over Eastleigh at a windswept and rainy CNG Stadium.

Simon Weaver fielded the same eleven that started Tuesday’s debacle at Barnet, but Kiam Harratt replaced Jack Emmett on the subs bench.

Town, with the wind at their backs, made the early running and Josh Falkingham had an early, close range header at Max Stryjek,after Eastleigh failed to clear a Warren Burrell centre.

George Thomson and Jack Diamond then had attempts blocked by the visitor’s defence,but on 20 minutes the Wetherby Roaders took the lead.

Thomson broke through on the right and cut the ball back for Falkingham to score with a low strike which took a slight deflection pass Stryjek.

Tyrone Barnett and James Alabi were testing the Town rearguard and the latter created an opening for himself but shot straight at James Belshaw in the home goal.

With two minutes of the half left, Town doubled their lead.Jack Diamond chased after a misplaced pass from Andrew Boyce and lashed the ball past Stryjek from the edge of the area.

After the break,the expected counter attacks from Eastleigh, aided by the elements, never really materialised.

It was Jon Stead,who had led the Town line admirably, who had the first chance when his cross shot forced a diving save from Stryjek.

Half way through the half the visitors did manage to exert a short period of dominance, which culminated with Jack Payne shooting well over from distance.

However, on 68 minutes,Town put the result beyond doubt when Muldoon was played in by Thomson’s astute assist, and he tucked the ball inside the far post with his left foot.

Town received a further piece of good news,when in the late kick off,leaders Barrow dropped two points when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Sutton United.









Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Falkingham(c),Burrell,Thomson(Bradley 84),Stead,Kerry,Muldoon(Harratt82),Hall,W Smith,Diamond(Kiernan 75).

Unused subs,Cracknell,G Smith.

Scorers,Falkingham 20,Diamond 43,Muldoon 68.

Town Man of the Match,Falkingham. Att.1249

Eastleigh,

Stryjek,Partington,Green(Smart 67),Atkinson,Baldwin,Boyce,Payne(Bearwish 80),

Barnett,Miley,Alabi(Scrimshaw 75),Hollands(c).

Unused subs,Fitney,Rendell.

Referee,David Richardson.