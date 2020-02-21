Harrogate athlete George Mills says he is hitting his stride ahead of the British Indoor Championships

Please share the news













Harrogate athletics star George Mills says he is hitting his stride at the perfect time after notching a new personal best ahead of the British Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow this weekend.

The 20-year-old ace will take to the track fresh from achieving a new 1,500 metres personal best at the Indoor Grand Prix, also in Glasgow, last Saturday (15 February 2020).

And he is determined to keep building on his progress as he works towards his ultimate goal – securing a place at the Olympic Games.

George Mills said: I’m feeling good at the minute, I’ve been working hard in training and I’m definitely benefitting from that. I’m delighted to have achieved a new personal best and now I have to keep improving. I wasn’t even supposed to be in the line-up but I got the call late and I was ready to take part. At the minute I’m training at least twice a day, six days a week. On three days during the training week, I train three times a day, including a running session, a gym session and recovery sessions. I would love to be an Olympic champion one day and make it to the very top level. It’s ambitious, but if you are not ambitious then you won’t push yourself. It would be great to pick up a medal this weeked at the Indoor Championships, but it’s more about maintaining my progression and getting better with every race.

Former European U18 Championship 800m champion Mills picked up his new personal best in Glasgow last weekend despite being a last-minute addition to the line up.

He completed the race in 3 mins 39.25 secs, but will hope to better that time when he takes to the track in the Emirates Arena for the BAIC on February 22/23.

The talented runner, who also still competes in the 800metre field, is combining a hectic training schedule with finishing his studies at the University of Brighton.

And it was his lectures that convinced him a blackcurrant supplement could help him in his mission to one day race at the Olympic Games. He is an ambassador for Zealand Blackcurrant extract CurraNZ.

George is the son of former England and Manchester City football star Danny Mills.