Feva says Farewell to two stalwarts

Elaine Grinter and Sue Holden have opted to step down from the Knaresborough feva committee after many years service, the Festival has announced. Elaine was the prime organiser of the Arts Trail and Sue was committee secretary and fund-raiser.

Committee member Barry Blake, who is the organiser of the main musical events that grace the 10-day Festival, said: We don’t know where we would have been in recent years without Sue and Elaine. They have done so much to expand feva and make it such a hugely enjoyable Festival in Knaresborough’s annual calendar. It is testimony to the way they have passed over their responsibilities in good order that we have found two very willing and able replacements in Sherry Doyal, who will run the Arts Trail, and Maxine Blake, who has taken on the secretarial responsibility. We send a big welcome to both of them.

First as the Knaresborough Festival from 1996, and then as feva from 2001, this year the Festival will celebrate its 25th birthday. As always, it will be held over 10 days in August, starting on the second Friday in the month.

More details will be available will be released on feva plans nearer the summer. People interested in putting on their own show should contact the organisers through the website www.feva.info