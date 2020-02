Please share the news











The Fire Service are dealing with a fire at a disused care home on Wetherby Road in Harrogate. (16 Feb 2020 at 18:19)

It was previously called Greenfield Court, but is now fenced-off, disused and awaiting redevelopment.

Police and Fire Service were called at around 5pm today, with the Fire Service responding with 3 units.

It is now under control and the cause is being determined.