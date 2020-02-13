Father comments after Facebook posting about Harrogate Hospital

Harrogate Hospital
Yesterday (12 February 2020) we ran a news item that had taken to Facebook after his daughter was given an ECG in the peadiatric waiting room of Harrogate Hospital.

The father, Jonny Trotter has requested that we run a further item with his quote.

Jonny Trotter said:

My daughter got fantastic care from the nurses and doctors at the hospital and I honestly could not thank them more.

The reason I wrote the Facebook status was to stress how much the NHS is struggling with space and availability of beds.

I have often heard horror stories about the NHS but never witnessed this myself before.

The only reason I took the photo was to send to my wife so she could see our baby was being cared for.

If the same thing happened today I would not change anything as my daughters health is my number one priority, I just want to raise awareness of the struggle that the NHS is under at the moment.

Once again, I want to praise the nurses and the doctors for giving my child the best care they could under the hard time’s the NHS is facing at the moment.

My daughter is feeling a lot better now after the fantastic care she got from staff at Harrogate Hospital.





 


