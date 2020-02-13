Ancients of the Future at Fountains Abbey over Half-Term

Please share the news













The National Lottery-funded Back from the Brink project is one of the most ambitious conservation initiatives ever undertaken.

Its aim – to save 20 species from extinction and benefit over 200 more through 19 projects that span England; from the tip of Cornwall to Northumberland

Exciting opportunity to help protect ancient trees

Artists work with Back from the Brink to save endangered species.

Artists to work to bring this project to life in the minds and hearts of people

Ancients of the Future – artists are holding free creative workshops to highlight the importance of ancient trees

Creative art opportunities for local people with Ancients of the Future

Fun, free half-term activity for the family at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

Plant a seedling to take home for the future

Adult drawing workshops – be inspired by the ancient trees of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

Your chance to take part to help to save endangered species that rely on ancient trees

Ancient trees support over 2,000 species in the UK

Looking after the Ancients – celebrating the ancient trees in your community

It’s the first time ever that so many conservation organisations have come together with one focus in mind – to bring back from the brink of extinction some of England’s most threatened species of animal, plant and fungi – and Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal is part of this ambitious scheme.

The grounds at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal hold incredible ancient trees that have been standing for hundreds of years. Artists Sian Hughes and Sarah Jane Richards have developed workshops to be held at Fountains Abbey and its Deer Park to engage all ages with the importance of these magnificent trees. ‘Our aim is to work with Plantlife experts to engage the public to Discover how important these trees are, how to Value them and how to Act to prevent their extinction ‘ explained Sarah Jane.

Sian will be running a free family friendly, drop-in art activity at where participants will decorate their own plant pot and plant a tree seed to take home – helping grow the ancients of the future. Participants will learn about the species that are endangered while making their own unique artwork. There will also be a naming activity to create names for three of the great ancient trees of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal.

This National Trust land has an extensive deer park where Sarah Jane will be leading adult drawing workshops for participants to explore drawing and mark making techniques whilst studying the ancient trees. Working directly from life participants will use a variety of media to capture the forms and textures of the trees to create their own pieces of art.

‘Involving artists and the public in a creative activity that educates and values the environment is so imaginative’, says Sian, ‘we can’t wait to work with people in this beautiful location to learn more from plant experts, while also being inspired by the magnificent trees to create art.’

The artists will delivering these free activities at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Deer Park on Friday 21st February, although normal admission charges apply. The family friendly workshop is running from 10am – 4pm in the grounds at Swanley Grange and is a drop in event, children must be accompanied by an adult.

The drawing workshops are for adults and will be held in the Deer Park at 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm. These sessions are also free with general admission but must be booked in advance as numbers are limited.

For more information and to book please contact 0344 249 1895 or via the website www.nationaltrust.org.uk/fountainsabbey search for whats on.

This project is part of the Back from the Brink, a nationwide project saving England’s most endangered species from extinction and funded by the National Lottery For more information visit naturebftb.co.uk