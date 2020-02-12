Harrogate Town 3 – 0  Yeovil Town

Please share the news











In arguably one of their best performances of the season,Harrogate defied arctic conditions and dismantled fourth placed Yeovil,to move within four points of leaders Barrow.

Once again,Simon Weaver shuffled his squad around making six changes from the side that defeated Eastleigh in the F A Trophy last Saturday.

As both sides struggled to get a grip on the wet and windy conditions,it was the visitors who had the first sight of goal.

Warren Burrell made an early block to keep out Remeao Hutton’s attempt and Myles Hippolyte fired a shot well wide of James Belshaw’s goal.

But Town,with the elements in their favour,began to hit back.

Jon Stead headed a Burrell left wing cross wide of the near post and a twentyfive yard screamer from Ryan Fallowfield was diverted for a corner.

Next,skipper Josh Falkingham got into the act with a free kick which found Jack Diamond in space,but his cross was turned over the bar by Connor Hall.

Town really needed a first half lead while the conditions were in their favour and Jack Muldoon came close with an angled drive into the side netting.

With just two minutes of the half left,the elusive goal arrived.

A lusty shoulder charge gained Muldoon possession near the corner flag and he fizzed a low centre across goal which George Thomson controlled then converted at the far post.

After the break,it took Town only seven minutes to double their lead.

Fallowfield started the move which involved Stead and Thomson before Diamond sidefooted the ball past Stuart Nelson in the Yeovil goal.

The visiting keeper was soon in action again, flinging himself full length to his right to keep out Thomson’s curler, which was heading just inside the far post.

Yeovil were not yet finished and Connor Hall had to receive treatment after bravely taking a knock while clearing off the line in a goalmouth scramble,while Rhys Murphy headed over Town’s bar.

On seventythree minutes,Town sealed their victory when Fallowfield made ground down the right and put in a low cross which Lloyd Kerry touched to Thomson who hit a sweet left foot shot into the far corner.

The game ended on a sour note for Yeovil,when deep into stoppage time Hippolyte received a straight red card from Referee Andrew Miller for a wild tackle on Will Smith.

Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Falkingham,Burrell,Thomson,Stead,(Harratt 83),Kerry,Muldoon(Kiernan 80),Hall,W Smith(G Smith 90),Diamond.

Unused subs,Bradley,Cracknell.

Scorers,Thomson 43,73. Diamond 52

Town Man of the Match,Diamond. Att.801 (inc 128 away).

Yeovil,

Nelson,Dickenson,Smith(Dagnal 70),Wilkinson,Murphy,Hippolyte,Cooper,Duffus(Richards 79),Skendi,Hutton(Alcock 79).Lee.

Unused subs,O’Brien,Worthington.

Sent off,Hippolyte, Booked Hutton

Referee,A Miller.

