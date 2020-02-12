Harrogate Hospital
Harrogate Hospital comment on critical Facebook post and say they acted in patients best interest despite challenging circumstances

Harrogate Hospital have responded after a Facebook posting of an image of a baby being treated in the Accident and Emergency Department of Harrogate Hospital was published online.

Jonny Trotter posted the image of his 10-month-old daughter having an ECG in the paediatric waiting room. In his post he was critical of the hospital performing the procedure in the children’s waiting room, a room away from the main waiting room. He also said that he was given the option to wait 2-hours or have the procedure done there.

Jonny Trotter declined to talk to the Harrogate Informer, insisting that he had an exclusive deal with the Sun and the Mirror for publication.

Dr David Scullion, Medical Director at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said:

I have been in touch with Mr Trotter to apologise for the family’s experience in the Emergency Department.

Staff were acting in Mr Trotter’s daughter’s best interests.

It was an unusually busy night in the Emergency Department with staff working very hard in challenging circumstances.

Only the ECG was carried out in the dedicated paediatric waiting area.

All other care was provided in a private clinical cubicle when one became available.

We recognise that this situation wasn’t up to our usual high standards of patient care.

We are pleased that Mr Trotter’s daughter was able to be seen and discharged in two and a half hours.






harrogate town
Harrogate Town 3 - 0  Yeovil Town

