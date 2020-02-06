Marie Curie needs volunteers

Please share the news













As Marie Curie launches its biggest annual fundraising campaign – the Great Daffodil Appeal – the charity is appealing for local people to take part in street and supermarket collections.

Last year, across Yorkshire, the street and supermarket collections raised over £168,000 at 370 different sites and more than 3,100 volunteers came out in force to give out daffodil pins in exchange for donations. This year the charity is hoping to smash that figure but needs more than 3,500 people from across the county to pledge their support by signing up to take part in a collection.

The Great Daffodil Appeal runs throughout Spring collections across Harrogate will take place at the following locations:

Morrisons, Starbeck – 9 – 15 March

Harrogate street collection – 21 March

Ripon Morrisons

9 – 15 March

9am – 7pm

1 hour shifts

Boroughbridge Morrisons

9 – 15 March

9am-7pm

2 hour shifts

Ripon Street collection

26 March

9am -3pm

1 hour shifts

Masham Street collection

4 April

9am-3pm

2 hour shifts

Boroughbridge Street collection

18 April

9am-3pm

2 hour shifts

Ripon Booths

24 & 25 April

9am – 5pm

1 hour shifts

Starbeck Morrisons

9 – 15 March

9am-7pm

2 hour shifts

Harrogate Street collection

21 March

9am-3pm

1 hour shifts

St James Retail Park

28 March & 4 April

9am – 3pm

2 hour shifts

Knaresborough Street Collection

22n April

9am – 2pm

1 hour shifts

Gemma Hewitt, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser explained: Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community. You can collect with family members, friends or work colleagues and know that you are helping Marie Curie be there when we are needed most. Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness. And it’s heartbreaking that not everyone gets the care and support they need to live their final days with dignity, in the place they want to be. Our nurses care for people in their own homes, providing one-to-one care overnight and support for family members. And we’re always here with expert information, guidance or just a shoulder to lean on. Every daffodil helps us care for more people – this is what makes the Great Daffodil Appeal so important.

How the statistics stack up

Every Five minutes, someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life.

£180 pays for a nurse to be in someone’s home through the night, for a full nine hours, bringing the care and expertise families need when a loved one is dying.

The charity expects that over 400,000 daffodil pins will be distributed in Yorkshire at daffodil collections during the 2020 appeal.

In 2018/19, our Marie Curie nurses cared for over 2,300 patients in their own homes across Yorkshire and provided over 107,000 hours of care.

Their Hospice in Bradford provided care and support to approximately 550 people in 2018/2019, across both in-patient and out-patient services.

Last year each collection raised, on average, more than £450, funding more than 22 hours of nursing care.

Last year each collector raised, on average, more than £115, equivalent to funding almost 6 hours of nursing care.

If you have any spare time on your hands and are keen to volunteer for a worthy cause then please sign up for Great Daffodil Appeal collections by visiting www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or calling free on 0800 304 7025.