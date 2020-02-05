Musiiwa Kanhukamwe, 27, was arrested by Harrogate’s dedicated county lines team
Peterborough man jailed for three years and eight months for county lines drugs supply in Harrogate

A Peterborough man has been jailed for three years and eight months for bringing heroin and cocaine into Harrogate.

Musiiwa Kanhukamwe, 27, was arrested by Harrogate’s dedicated county lines team – known as Operation Expedite – on 4 January 2020, when officers stopped a car he was travelling in at New Park roundabout, Harrogate.

Following a search, heroin and cocaine with a street value of £4,750 was found in his possession. He was subsequently charged with possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply and possessing heroin with intent to supply.

He appeared at court two days later on 6 January and pleaded guilty to both offences. He was sentenced at York Crown Court on 5 February 2020.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Dawson of Harrogate’s Operation Expedite team, said:

North Yorkshire Police is committed to targeting those involved in county lines drug dealing. The swift justice and length of sentence handed out to Kanhukamwe is a clear demonstration of that commitment and the wider criminal justice system’s determination to rid our streets of drugs.






