Police appeal after cars targetted in Oval area of Harrogate

Please share the news











7 Shares

Harrogate Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a number of vehicles that were entered on the morning of the 1 February 2020 occurred in Harrogate around the Oval area.

The incidents occurred on Park Avenue, Westbourne Avenue and in particular the Oval at around 3am to 4am.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information about any private CCTV that may have had any activations during this time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joshua Harrison 1657. You can also email Joshua.Harrison@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200018199









Please share the news











7 Shares