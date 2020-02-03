Philip Allott who is the Conservative Candidate for the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election
Call for more North Yorkshire Police officers to be given tasers

1 min read
Philip Allott who is the Conservative Candidate for the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election on 7 May 2020, wants all officers in North Yorkshire involved in operational activities that could put them at physical risk of injury to have taser guns.

The Conservative Government is making £10m available to increase the number of trained and equipped officers following violent attacks where officers have been stabbed or hit by vehicles.

Philip said:

The ultimate decision on the use of Tasers is the operational responsibility of Chief Constable, however I am very keen that every officer who wants one should be given one, subject of course to appropriate training, as all police officers must have the right to defend themselves.






