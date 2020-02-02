‘Lost Babes in Space!’ pantomime by The Pannal Players

Please share the news











7 Shares

The Pannal Players are inviting panto lovers to join them on their journey into outer space for their pun-tomime ‘Lost Babes in Space!’ Lift-off is during half-term on Wednesday 19February 2020.

The show runs each evening at 7.30 pm through to Saturday 22 February with an additional Saturday matinée at 2.30 pm at Pannal Village Hall.

Tickets are £7 for adults and £3 for primary school-age children and are available online at https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/lostbabesinspace or from Crimple Valley Fresh.

All proceeds will once again go to charities supporting young people affected by cancer in memory of former Pannal Player, Joanna Luty.

Anna Woollven said: Once again, the Pannal Players pantomime will be a twist on a traditional fairy tale. ‘Lost Babes in Space!’ blasts the rarely performed ‘Babes in the Wood’ into outer space. Written, directed and choreographed by Clive Kirkham this year’s production is a combination of kitsch, futurism and commentary on current issues. Clive has drawn his inspiration from the 50th anniversary of the moon landings, the global focus on climate change and his love for kitsch sci-fi dramas. The result is a gag-filled, toe-tapping performance with a stellar soundtrack. Rehearsals are going really well and the Players are relishing the opportunity to embrace their inner space cadets! They are inviting everyone to join them on their cosmic journey.

Please share the news











7 Shares