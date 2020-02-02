Frazer Theatre Comedy Club February 2020

Please share the news













The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club started 2020 in the best way, with an amazing sell-out show last month, so we’re going to continue the right way on Friday 7th February; by bringing four more of the very best in the business to Knaresborough! Headlining the evening is an act who somehow manages to be simultaneously one of the hottest and coolest acts on the circuit, Alfie Brown. Alongside Alfie is one of the stars of the current series of Celebrity Coach Trip, Stephen Bailey, a comic who has often been compared to Alan Carr, only with better suits! It’s going to be another absolutely fantastic evening of Funny at the Frazer!

The full line-up includes:

Alfie Brown – Viceland TV, “A Fascinating Performer” Chortle

Stephen Bailey – Live at the Apollo, Celebrity Coach Trip

Erika Ehler – Winner Chortle Student Comedy Award 2019

Carl Jones – The News Quiz, Newsjack

Tickets are still just £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk, 07835 927965 or The Olde Chemist’s Shop in Knaresborough

Knaresborough Players Vice-Chairman John Pearce said “Yet again we’ve pulled out all the stops to bring the best value night out in town to the people of Knaresborough. It’s a testament to the breadth of comedy talent in this country that month after month we can continue to bring fresh new acts to the Frazer, with three of this month’s stars making their first appearance with us. Alfie Brown has strong comedy genes, being the son of Dead Ringers and Spitting Image star Jan Ravens. Never one to shy away from the dark and controversial, he’s been fiercely ploughing his own furrow to great success all his career. In sharp contrast, Stephen Bailey describes himself as everybody’s bitchy gay best friend. Flamboyant and hilarious, Stephen is the perfect antidote for a cold February night! Rounding out the bill are Erika Ehler, who has already made a name performing on both sides of the Atlantic at this early stage of her career, and Carl Jones, a stand-up veteran and one of the most accomplished comperes around. We can guarantee non-stop laughs as always when you visit the Club!”







