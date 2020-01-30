Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra
Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra – a delightful orchestral concert

How often have you heard someone say that a piece of music must be unknown for good reason? Well on this occasion, the Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra would like to introduce two rarely heard pieces that really are mini-masterpieces yet are neglected for no discernible reason.

Magnard’s life was cut short but he left behind a concise set of wonderfully orchestrated works including Suite dans le style ancien, a charming and accessible set of dances. This is followed by Prokofiev’s delightful early Sinfonietta in which you can clearly hear the harmonic and melodic language that he used later in his Romeo and Juliet ballet score.

The concert on Saturday 8 February at 7:30pm at St Marks Church, Leeds Road, Harrogate will conclude with Haydn’s Symphony No. 99, a piece which shines with delightful humour and joy.

Tickets are available in advance from www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk (with Paypal), P&C Music in Harrogate and Castlegate Books in Knaresborough and on the door priced at £12 adults, £5 students with cards and under 16s and carers assisting wheelchair users are free.





