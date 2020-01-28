FUSE re-launched across North Yorkshire

Please share the news













FUSE, NYCC’s former much-loved drama project, has received a new lease of life under the management of Rural Arts, a regional arts charity.

In April 2019, the project was transitioned away from NYCC to a partnership between Rural Arts and Your Consortium, a not-for-profit organisation based in Knaresbrough. Sessions until July were funded by the council whilst funding was sought for October 2019 onwards.

Today Rural Arts is happy to announce three significant grants – £10,000 from the Garfield Weston Foundation, £9680 from National Lottery Awards for All and £2,012 from The LOCAL Fund – that will ensure the project runs until at least summer 2020.

Rural Arts CEO and Director Max May said: FUSE is a vital project that enables young people with learning disabilities and their friends to build relationships and learn new artistic and transferable skills. By running sessions in each of North Yorkshire’s districts, we hope to reach as many people as possible and move closer to Rural Arts’ vision: creativity in every community in North Yorkshire.

FUSE is thrilled to be able to welcome new members aged between 11 – 25 to the sessions in Bedale, Pickering, Richmond, Scarborough, Skipton, Starbeck and Tadcaster from 24th February 2020.

To find out more or secure your place, please contact eve@ruralarts.org or call 01845 526536.







