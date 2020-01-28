A past workshop by FUSE Theatre and Graeae Theatre company with YSJ Theatre Students
A past workshop by FUSE Theatre and Graeae Theatre company with YSJ Theatre Students
/

FUSE re-launched across North Yorkshire

1 min read
Please share the news

FUSE, NYCC’s former much-loved drama project, has received a new lease of life under the management of Rural Arts, a regional arts charity.

In April 2019, the project was transitioned away from NYCC to a partnership between Rural Arts and Your Consortium, a not-for-profit organisation based in Knaresbrough. Sessions until July were funded by the council whilst funding was sought for October 2019 onwards.

Today Rural Arts is happy to announce three significant grants – £10,000 from the Garfield Weston Foundation, £9680 from National Lottery Awards for All and £2,012 from The LOCAL Fund – that will ensure the project runs until at least summer 2020.

Rural Arts CEO and Director Max May said:

FUSE is a vital project that enables young people with learning disabilities and their friends to build relationships and learn new artistic and transferable skills.

By running sessions in each of North Yorkshire’s districts, we hope to reach as many people as possible and move closer to Rural Arts’ vision: creativity in every community in North Yorkshire.

FUSE is thrilled to be able to welcome new members aged between 11 – 25 to the sessions in Bedale, Pickering, Richmond, Scarborough, Skipton, Starbeck and Tadcaster from 24th February 2020.

To find out more or secure your place, please contact eve@ruralarts.org or call 01845 526536.





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Vision Support Harrogate
Previous Story

Raworths makes Vision Support their charity of the year

Headmistress Mrs Sophia Ashworth Jones, school dog Zola and Belmont Grosvenor School pupils
Next Story

Belmont Grosvenor crocheting for Australian animals

Latest from Culture

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info