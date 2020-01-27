Harrogate police
/

Appeal to find driver of unregistered Mini after pedestrian injured in Harrogate

1 min read
Please share the news

Police in Harrogate are appealing for the driver of a grey Mini Cooper convertible to come forward after it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian  on Knaresborough Road.

It happened at around 8.50am on Sunday 26 January when the Mini, which was travelling from Starbeck towards Harrogate, left the road near Lookers Ford garage and collided with a 58-year-old man.

The Mini, which has no registered keeper, came to rest on the pavement and the driver left the scene of the collision, leaving the car behind.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries, where they currently remain.

The driver of the Mini, anyone who can help identify them and anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the Mini before it collided with the pedestrian, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Traffic constable Steve James, email Steve.James117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote incident number 12200014610 when passing on information.






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Harrogate to Leeds rail route closed to allow emergency tunnel repairs

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info