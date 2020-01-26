Willow Tree Primary School tackle track and field at inter-school athletics event

Please share the news













A group of 18 Year 3 and 4 pupils at Willow Tree Primary school recently had chance to test some new skills when they competed in an inter-school’s athletics competition at Rossett High School.

Across a range of tracks and field events, the children did a fantastic job of working as a team and their positive attitude generated great support for their teammates ensuring all those involved had a fantastic time.

Jade Duncan, one of the school’s Sports Leads said: We’re aiming for another amazing year of sporting achievement at Willow Tree. Our pupils continue to demonstrate huge determination and enthusiasm for all the opportunities they are presented with. We’re really proud of how well they represented the school at this event.

Willow Tree prides itself on its ongoing commitment to providing access to sports for all children and took part in a whopping 28 events across Harrogate and North Yorkshire during the last school year across a wide range of sports including hockey, football, cricket, swimming and gymnastics. With teams reaching the final of number of events, there is a breadth of opportunity given to children across the school.

These efforts don’t go unrewarded as demonstrated by achieving the National School Games Mark Gold Award for the fourth time in a row at the end of the last academic school year. The School Games Mark is a Government led awards scheme launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

To secure the Gold award, the school had to fulfil a number of strict criteria including ensuring all pupil receive 2 hours of PE per week, providing specific support for Gifted and Talented young sports people and taking part in approved local competitions to name but a few. With only a limited number of schools being able to achieve the Gold Standard across England, to receive this for the fourth time is of huge significance for the school.